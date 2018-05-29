CBSE 10th result 2018 to be out today at 4pm on cbse.nic.in; updates

will be declared on Tuesday at 4pm. The (CBSE) today announced that CBSE Class 10 result 2018 will be declared tomorrow. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year. CBSE will release on its official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

"Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018," tweeted Union Secretary

The CBSE Class 10 exams were marred by controversy in 2018 with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students". This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.





(CBSE) announced CBSE 12th result on Saturday with the overall pass percentage of 83.01 percent. The top three regions were Thiruvananthapuram with 97.32 percent, Chennai 93.87 percent, and Delhi with 89 percent. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, became the national topper with 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad secured the second position with 498. A Vijay Ganesh from Kerala topped the differently able category with a score of 492. Pooja Kumari of Dehradun secured the second position with 489 and, Lavanya Jha of Delhi came third with 487.

Steps to check CBSE 12th result 2018

— Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Select "Results"

— Click on CBSE CBSE Class 10th Result 2018

— Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2018

— Download your 2018 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS





Check through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the CBSE Class 10 on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 result 2018. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE Board Exam Results 2018 through Microsoft

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.