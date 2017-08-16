Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2017

SNAP or is conducted by (SIU) for admission into various management programs offered by that Symbiosis University and associated institutes. In will be conducted on 17th December. Application forms will be available from 10th August 2017 onwards and the last date to fill application forms is 24th November 2017. SNAP will be conducted on online mode across centres in 102 cities. SNAP scores are used for admission to the below mentioned Institutes in their MBA and other management courses.



Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM – Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resources Development (SCMHRD)

Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management (SITM)

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)

Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS)

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune(SIMC- Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM- Nashik)

Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)

Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM – Bengaluru)

Symbiosis School of Media & Communication, Bengaluru (SSMC, Bengaluru)

Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) (Formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad)

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS)

Commences Online 10th August 2017 Closes 24th November 2017 Admit Card 01st - 17th December 2017 SNAP Online Examination 17th December 2017 (14.00 hrs. - 16.00 hrs) Results 28th December 2017

Section No. of Question Marks General English 40 40 Quantitative 40 40 Current Affairs 30 30 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 40 40 Total: 150 150

Institution SNAP Score Cut-off Required SIBM Pune & SCMHRD Pune <72 SIBM Bengaluru & SIIB (IB) <68 SITM, SIOM, SIBM (Hyderabad) <62 SCIT, SIMS, SIIB (Energy/Agriculture) <54 SICSR, SSBF <46 SIMC, SSMC, SIHS <38

Visit and register on SNAP official website - https://www.snaptest.org/ Fill application form by providing all the required details (Please note that any changes other than desired test centre can be modified up to closing date. No change application is allowed after the last date and no change is desired test centre is permitted after the examination fee has been paid) Upload latest colour passport sized photograph (Photograph shouldn’t be more than 3 months old) Examination fee for SNAP is Rs. 1750/- which has to be paid through a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of Symbiosis Test Secretariat” payable at Pune. Please send the DD to the below address and fill the requisite details of the DD in the ‘Payment Tab’ of your Application form. SYMBIOSIS TEST SECRETARIAT, Gram: Lavale, Tal: Mulshi, Dist.: Pune – 412115 Phone: 020-39116226/ 27. Download Admit Card

Candidates who wish to appear for SNAP should have completed Graduation in any stream from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks (General Category) and 45% marks (Reserved Category). NRIs and Foreign Nationals are also eligible to apply but candidates with graduation degree from foreign universities will have to get certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SNAP test is a multiple-choice, computer-based test with each question having 4 options. There are 150 questions and each question carries one mark. There is also negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The duration for SNAP test is 2 hours (120 minutes) and the test covers four sections namely General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability), Quantitative (Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency), Current Affairs (last 2 years) and Analytical & Logical Reasoning. The breakup of questions and marks are given below:Please note that different institutes have different SNAP cut-off score as benchmark for inviting candidates for further rounds. Successful candidates are called for Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Written Ability Test.SNAP will be conducted on online mode across more than 100 cities namely Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Ambala, Anand, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Gandhinagar, Gangtok-Bardang, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Hooghly, Hubli, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kurnool, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangaluru, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Virar, Muzaffarpur, Mysuru, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Nellore, Noida, Panjim, Patiala, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Roorkee, Rourkela, Shillong, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Aligarh, Amritsar, Bilaspur, Jhansi, Karnal, Moradabad, Port Blair, Faridabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Shimla, Belagavi (Belgaum), Ernakulam-Kochi, Nashik, Thane, Kota, Howrah, Durgapur, Solapur and Kottayam.