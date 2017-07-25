TNEA 2017: Counselling For General Category Begin

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2017 started the single window counselling system on July 17 (Monday) on wards for the streams (Vocational and Academic), differently able students and the students under sports quota (with its verification) as confirmed by the higher minister K P Anbazhagan at a press conference. It was also confirmed that Counselling for seats in the differently abled category be undertaken on July 19 (Wednesday). Now, the counselling for General Category students seeking admission to engineering is being held from July 23 to August 11. As far as special categories are concerned, counselling for SC/ST category seats will be undertaken on August 18.



Important Documents required for counselling: Students should keep in mind to bring the following: Class X marksheet and passing certificate, Class XII mark sheet and passing certificate, Domicile Certificate, Identity Proof, Category Certificate (if applicable) and Six passport size photographs.



After Anna University had declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on June 22, 2017 Wednesday, students were keeping their finger crossed as the University was set to begin the most awaited counselling rounds for admission. The 2017 counselling registration had begun on May 1 with the last date for registration and filling of application on May 31. The University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3 (Saturday). According to various sources, around 1.25 lakh candidates had applied for admission through the Single Window Counselling for engineering courses. The notification regarding the dates to apply for the counselling has been updated in the 2017 Counselling Schedule page here. The Admission process is undertaken once the counselling gets over. Students have to report to the colleges allotted to them for further admission formalities and payment of fees.



About TNEA:

The is a single window counselling system conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu state facilitating the conduct of admission process in the Engineering colleges in the state. Anna University manages the counselling under the directives from Department of Higher The University started counselling on June 27 onwards. It launched the Single Window Counselling system back in 1997. Under this system, a student is invited for counselling based on his or her cut-off scores and is provided an option of selecting a preferred course in a favoured college. In the past 20 years, the Single Window Counselling has been one of the most convenient, transparent and student-friend selection system for giving admissions in higher solely based on merit.

