TNEA 2017: Counselling Starts On July 17 Onward

-
ALSO READOfficial: TNEA 2017 Rank List Out. Check your rank here UPDATE: TNEA 2017 Rank List & Counselling JoSAA-JEE Advanced 2017: Counselling round III schedule revised & announced Gujarat: NEET 2017 Merit List Declared, Admissions Start Soon OFFICIAL: ICAR 2017 AIEEA And Counselling Dates Announced
The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2017 will start the single window counselling system on July 17 (Monday). It will start with counselling for vocational stream candidates on Monday and Tuesday followed by the academic stream candidates, July 23 (Sunday) and end on August 11 (Friday) as confirmed by the higher education minister K P Anbazhagan at a press conference. It has also been confirmed that Counselling for seats in the differently abled category would be undertaken on July 19 (Wednesday). Verification of sports quota certificates will be on July 19 and 20 followed by the counselling for this quota on July 21 (Friday). And the counselling for General Category students seeking admission to engineering will be held from July 23 to August 11. As far as special categories are concerned, counselling for SC/ST category seats will be undertaken on August 18.
In short:
|Counselling For
|Important Dates
|Vocational stream
|July 17 and July 18 (Mon-Tues)
|Academic stream
|July 23 to August 11
|Differently Abled
|July 19 (Wed)
|Verification of sports quota certificates
|July 19 and July 20 (Wed-Thurs)
|Counselling of sports quota
|July 21 (Fri)
|General Category students
|July 23 to August 11
|SC/ST
|August 18 (Fri)
|Engineering classes in all colleges begins
|September 1 (Friday)
Important Documents required for counselling: Students should keep in mind to bring the following
- Class X marksheet and passing certificate
- Class XII mark sheet and passing certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Identity Proof
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Six passport size photographs
- After Anna University had declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on June 22, 2017 Wednesday, students were keeping their finger crossed as the University was set to begin the most awaited counselling rounds for admission. The TNEA 2017 counselling registration had began on May 1 with the last date for registration and filling of application on May 31. The University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3 (Saturday). According to various sources, around 1.25 lakh candidates had applied for admission through the Single Window Counselling for engineering courses. The notification regarding the dates to apply for the counselling has been updated in the TNEA 2017 Counselling Schedule page here. The TNEA Admission process will be undertaken once the counselling gets over. Students will have to report to the colleges allotted to them for further admission formalities and payment of fees.