TNEA 2017: Counselling Starts On July 17 Onward

The (TNEA) 2017 will start the single window counselling system on July 17 (Monday). It will start with counselling for vocational stream candidates on Monday and Tuesday followed by the academic stream candidates, July 23 (Sunday) and end on August 11 (Friday) as confirmed by the higher minister K P Anbazhagan at a press conference. It has also been confirmed that Counselling for seats in the differently abled category would be undertaken on July 19 (Wednesday). Verification of sports quota certificates will be on July 19 and 20 followed by the counselling for this quota on July 21 (Friday). And the counselling for General Category students seeking admission to engineering will be held from July 23 to August 11. As far as special categories are concerned, counselling for SC/ST category seats will be undertaken on August 18.



Counselling For Important Dates Vocational stream July 17 and July 18 (Mon-Tues) Academic stream July 23 to August 11 Differently Abled July 19 (Wed) Verification of sports quota certificates July 19 and July 20 (Wed-Thurs) Counselling of sports quota July 21 (Fri) General Category students July 23 to August 11 SC/ST August 18 (Fri) Engineering classes in all colleges begins September 1 (Friday)

Class X marksheet and passing certificate

Class XII mark sheet and passing certificate

Domicile Certificate

Identity Proof

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Six passport size photographs

After Anna University had declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on June 22, 2017 Wednesday, students were keeping their finger crossed as the University was set to begin the most awaited counselling rounds for admission. The 2017 counselling registration had began on May 1 with the last date for registration and filling of application on May 31. The University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3 (Saturday). According to various sources, around 1.25 lakh candidates had applied for admission through the Single Window Counselling for engineering courses. The notification regarding the dates to apply for the counselling has been updated in the 2017 Counselling Schedule page here. The Admission process will be undertaken once the counselling gets over. Students will have to report to the colleges allotted to them for further admission formalities and payment of fees.

The is a single window counselling system conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu state facilitating the conduct of admission process in the Engineering colleges in the state. Anna University manages the counselling under the directives from Department of Higher The University started counselling on June 27 onwards. It launched the Single Window Counselling system back in 1997. Under this system, a student is invited for counselling based on his or her cut-off scores and is provided an option of selecting a preferred course in a favoured college. In the past 20 years, the Single Window Counselling has been one of the most convenient, transparent and student-friend selection system for giving admissions in higher solely based on merit.Students should keep in mind to bring the following