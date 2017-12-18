EC to set up panel to suggest amendments in election law

A day before counting in the and assembly elections, the commission on Sunday decided to set up a committee having representation from three union ministries to examine provisions of Representation of People Act and the (MCC) about provisions relating to last 48 hours before polling in the wake of challenges posed by fast-changing technologies.

The poll panel also simultaneously withdrew its notice of December 13 to Congress President for allegedly giving election-related interviews to TV channels a day prior to the second phase of polling in It wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of to "abate" further action on its letter of December 13.

In letters to both Congress and BJP, the Commission told them about the committee it has decided to set up and advised them to not mention henceforth any matter pertaining to area going for poll during the prohibited period of 48 hours.

The committee will have representation from the Commission, the Law, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology Ministries besides the National Broadcasters Association and Press Council of India to examine the relevant provisions in "the prevailing context of communication technologies and suggest required changes".

The Commission said that the matter will be taken up with all stakeholders including political parties and media houses for their views to recommend an appropriate modification in and the commission's instructions.

In its notice to Rahul Gandhi, the commission had said that it had received complaints that "on some TV channels interview given by you has been/is being displayed about elections" to assembly. It had asked him to respond by December 18. It has also instructed the CEO to lodge FIR against the TV channels that telecast his interview.

The Congress had on December 14 complained to the Commission about "a road show" undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he cast his vote here during the second phase of the Assembly polls.

In its letters to the Congress and BJP, the poll panel said it believes that "due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of RP Act, 1951 and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations" and that it will seek suggestions for necessary modification in existing provisions.

The poll panel's letter to the BJP referred to Congress allegations against Modi, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goel, BJP chief Amit Shah and party leader chief Jitu Baghnani for alleged violation of MCC. The commission noted that report of CEO was obtained on the allegations and BJP leaders had also given a point-wise reply.

It noted that there was no time limit in the MCC for the release of manifesto by political parties.

