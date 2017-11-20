Gujarat polls: Angry over ticket distribution, Patidars may not back Cong

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) workers in the late hours of Sunday protested against Congress Party in Ahmedabad and Surat, expressing dismay over ticket distribution ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Following the release of Congress' list of candidates which includes only three PAAS candidates, angry leaders of the community staged protest.

The agitated protestors also allegedly vandalised Congress office in Surat.

Speaking to ANI, PAAS leader Dinesh Patel said, "We'll protest against Congress tomorrow, and will rethink about extending our support to them, who are shirking their responsibility. We'll also ask public to rethink about Congress, because they are not answering a simple question. How can we expect to be heard when our questions are also not being answered by Congress?" and added,

"We'll ask our party candidates to not file a nomination. If they still do, we'll protest against them also," he added.

A clash also broke out between Patel and a police personnel outside the residence of Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

Patel informed that PAAS members had to wait for hours outside after they were called to Solanki's residence for a meeting.

"All we want to ask him is why he declared our members' names," he told reporters.

Thereafter, Patel alleged that the concerned police personnel abused and threatened to arrest him.

The Patidar leader also alleged that the Police has been targeting the community, and posing a threat to their lives.

"Police personnel are arresting us under the influence and out of uniform too. They want to kill us. Our life is under threat," he added.