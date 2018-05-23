Kumaraswamy's swearing-in as Karnataka CM will be Oppn's show of strength

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday will be used by Opposition parties for a "show of strength" against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Several prominent Opposition leaders and chief ministers, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, confirmed that they would attend the swearing-in of the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader.

United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

While the Congress-JD(S) combine has a reason to cheer, a defiant BJP state unit will protest across Karnataka on Wednesday against the formation of the coalition government. The BJP is observing the occasion as the 'anti-people's mandate day' across the state.

Here are the top 10 developments around H D Kumaraswamy's swearing in as the Karnataka chief minister:

1) Opposition's show of strength against BJP: Various regional parties and their leaders, some of whom have called for a unified front against Modi in 2019, took note of how the Congress and JD(S) came together to keep the BJP out of power in Karnataka. Aiming to repeat this outcome across the country, key Opposition leaders are making a beeline for the Karnataka swearing-in, which could be used as a show of strength.

2) From to Mamata, key Opposition leaders sharing dais today: Prominent leaders of close to a dozen parties will attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in today. Among the leaders expected to attend are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, actor-turned-politician of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, and

3) Chandrasekhar Rao skipping the event: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said he would not attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in on Wednesday "due to prior engagements". However, the Telangana chief minister went to Bengaluru on Tuesday and met Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.



4) DMK's Stalin also not attending: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President M K Stalin on Tuesday cancelled his attendance at Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, Stalin said he would meet those involved in the protest against Sterlite industries in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

5) BJP observing 'anti-people's mandate day' in Karnataka: BJP's state unit will on Wednesday protest across the state against the formation of the coalition government. "As the Congress-JD(S) alliance hijacked the people's mandate and formed an unholy alliance..., on Wednesday we are observing the occasion as the 'anti-people's mandate day' across the state," said BJP spokesman S Shantaram. BJP state unit chief and three-time chief minister B S Yeddyurappa will lead the demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bengaluru at 11:15 am.



6) Naidu to bring up Andhra's special category status demand: said he was going to Bengaluru to speak to leaders of all regional parties "to muster support for securing special category status" for Andhra Pradesh.



7) G Parameshwara to be Karnataka deputy CM: Congress' Karnataka President G Parameshwara will be the state's deputy chief minister in the Kumaraswamy-led government. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal told news agencies that Congress' K R Ramesh will be the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, while the Deputy Speaker will be from the JD(S).

The 34-member Kumarswamy Cabinet will have 22 Cabinet ministers from the Congress and 12 from the JD(S).



8) Floor test on Thursday: The Congress-JD(S) government will face its floor test in the House on Thursday.

9) Cabinet ministers' names, portfolios to be announced after floor test: After the swearing-in ceremony today, the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be named on Thursday and the names of the Cabinet ministers and their portfolios will be announced after the floor test.



10) Will Odisha see a repeat of Congress-JD(S) formula? According to BJP leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress might enter into a "tactful understanding" to keep the BJP out of power in Odisha in the 2019 elections. However, Oram said that would have no impact on BJP's poll prospects.

With agency inputs