is seeing some fierce campaigning in the run-up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with Prime Minister on Monday interacting with Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha workers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is also scheduled to resume his election campaign in the poll-bound southern state. Further, Congress President is again visiting the state from Monday to Thursday.

Looking to dethrone the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Modi kick-started a series of election rallies in the poll-bound state on May 1, with a total of 21 rallies shceduled. On Sunday, he addressed rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi, and Hubli.

As the inches closer, a political slugfest has erupted in the state, with parties firing a barrage of barbs at one another. Gandhi has advised Prime Minister Modi to "copy" and implement at the Centre the Karnataka government's plan for the welfare of Dalits and Adivasis. Modi, for his part, reminded voters that United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief were out on bail in connection with a Rs 50-billion (Rs 5,000-crore) scam.

Karnataka will go to the polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member Assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

Here are the top 10 developments in the campaign by and Rahul Gandhi:

1) Modi interacts with BJP Yuva Morcha workers: Prime Minister Modi on Monday interacted with the Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Karyakartas (workers) via the (NaMo) App.





Earlier, Modi had tweeted, "On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people."

Modi has been using the increasingly to reach out to party workers. Before Monday's interaction, he had interacted with the Kisan Morcha workers and women's wing members of the BJP's state unit using the app.



2) Adityanath resumes campaign today: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday is scheduled to visit Karnataka as he resumes his election campaign. Adityanath was scheduled to visit Chennabasava Patta Devara Mutt in Bhalki town at 10:10 am. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting there.

Adityanath will also be addressing five public meetings later in the day at Humnabad, Gokak, Yemakanmardi village, Khanapur, and Belgaum Rural.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to campaign in Karnataka until May 5 but he had to cut short his election campaign tour after the deadly dust storms in his state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier slammed Yogi for campaigning in his state while the latter's state was saw loss of life and property due to the natural disaster.





3) Amit Shah holding 4 public programmes in Karnataka today: BJP National President Amit Shah on Monday will address a pubic meeting in Naragund Assembly constituency's Gandhi Chowk, in Gadag district, at 11 am. After that, he will hold a road show from Harapanahalli Assembly constituency's Harihara Circle to IB Road Circle, in Davangere district, at 3 pm. At 5.30 pm, Shah will hold another road show from JP Park (Mathikere) to the railway station (Yeshwanthpur) at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency. At the end of the day, at 7 pm, Shah will hold a public meeting at Nelamangala Assembly constituency's ITI College Ground in Bangalore Rural district.





Schedule of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's public programs on 7th May 2018 in Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu pic.twitter.com/DflGxQH5L0 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018

4) Rahul Gandhi's 9th Karnataka visit this year starts today: is on his ninth visit to Karnataka this year from Monday as part of his election campaign in the state ahead of the May 12 Assembly election. Gandhi is visiting the state from May 7 to May 10.

Earlier, Gandhi had been on a two-day visit to Karnataka from May 3.





5) Rahul calls on Modi to copy at the Centre Siddaramaiah government's scheme for Dalits, Adivasis: Gandhi on Sunday advised Modi to "copy" and implement centrally the Congress-led Karnataka government's sub plan for the welfare of Dalits and Adivasis.

He said that since the Prime Minister was good at "repackaging" the Congress-led UPA government's schemes, he could try his hand at this one too.

"The Karnataka government's revolutionary SC/ST sub plan allocates 24 per cent of all resources to Dalits and Adivasis as per their percentage of population. Since Prime Minister Modi is skilled at repackaging and claiming credit for Congress schemes, this is a good one for him to copy centrally," he said in a series of tweets.





The Karnataka Govt's revolutionary SC/ST sub plan, allocates 24% of all resources to Dalits & Adivasis as per their % of population.



Since PM Modi is skilled at repackaging & claiming credit for Congress schemes, this is a good one for him to copy centrally. #ModiTalksNoCanDo pic.twitter.com/KNmrBQkrKj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018

6) In Karnataka, Modi accuses Congress of insulting Ambedkar, S Nijalingappa: Both the Congress and the BJP have been wooing Dalit and SC/ST voters, both in the state and nationally. Modi, for his part, slammed the Congress on Sunday for ignoring the interests of Dalits, saying that the grand old party had insulted the architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

"The Congress has insulted Ambedkar. It never accepted him and never had any time for him," lamented Modi at the party rally in Chitradurga on Sunday.

The party also disrespected its own senior leader and former Chief Minister of then Mysore state S Nijalingappa for questioning then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policies, Modi said. "Nijalingappa, the proud son of this land, was insulted by the family (Congress) because he committed the big crime of questioning the policies of Nehru."





7) Modi says Rahul and Sonia out on bail, should not question Yeddyurappa: Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in connection with a Rs 50-billion (Rs 5,000-crore) scam. Addressing a rally in Hubli, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over corruption. "Congress President and Sonia Gandhi must answer people why they are out on 'Zamaanat' (bail). They are out on bail in connection with Rs 5,000 crore scam. The party whose chiefs are out on bail are questioning us!" Prime Minister Modi said while defending BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who has "already faced court over allegations against him".

He also warned the Congress leaders that "don't cross the limits of public life, otherwise this is Modi and the repercussions will prove dearer to you".





8) BJP rakes up controversy over Siddaramaiah's diamond-studded Hublot watch: Stepping up its attack against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP on Sunday accused him of "aiding, abetting, protecting, and promoting" the cheating of private investors in an alleged Ponzi scheme run by a company. BJP intends to file a complaint with the Governor to sanction the prosecution of Siddaramaiah for dealing with company, "which is declared as a threat to national security by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO)", party spokesman Sambit Patra told reporters.

The BJP sought to know whether Siddaramaiah received the costly Hublot watch for facilitating the company, QI Group of Companies, headed by Vijay Eswaran, to operate in Karnataka.

Embroiled in a controversy over the diamond-studded Hublot watch in March 2016, Siddaramaiah had handed it over to the Assembly Speaker, asking him to make it a state asset. The Chief Minister had also said he would furnish relevant documents of the watch to Lokayukta and Income Tax.

He had said that the watch was gifted to him by his NRI friend Dr Girish Chandra Varma in July 2015. "I know him since 1983 and whenever he visits India, he meets me," he had said. Siddaramiah also said Varma has no official dealings with Government of Karnataka or its organisations.

Patra said the SFIO has mentioned the names of Gold Quest and Quest Net, and read out its findings. In 2009, the CB-CID Chennai had declared Vijay Eswaran an absconder and in 2010, SFIO said that such companies were a national threat, said Patra.





9) Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad says Vajpayee better than Modi when it came to Dalits: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule, incidents of mob lynching and atrocities on Dalits did not happen. "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, such incidents of mob lynching did not happen. Such atrocities on Dalits did not happen in his rule. His (Vajpayee's) government did not enter our kitchens and saw what we were cooking," Azad said on Sunday while addressing an election rally in Shimoga city.





10) BJP beats Congress in giving tickets to those with criminals cases: According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the BJP has beaten Congress in giving tickets to candidates with criminal background in the Karnataka Assembly election. "Among major parties, 83 (37%) out of 224 candidates from BJP, 59 (27%) out of 220 candidates analysed from Indian Nataional Congress, 41 (21%) out of 199 candidates analysed from Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], 5 (20%) out of 25 candidates analysed from Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)] , 5 (19%) out of 27 candidates analysed from Aam Aadmi Party [AAP] and 108 (10%) out of 1090 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," said the report.

The report analysed affidavits filed by 2,560 candidates and said that 391 candidates declared criminal cases against themselves.

With agency inputs