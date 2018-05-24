Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says have stopped Modi's Ashwamedha horse: Updates

H D Kumaraswamy has said that the and Congress alliance has succeeded in "tying" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ashwamedha horse (victory horse) in Karnataka, insinuating that the Modi-Amit Shah duo's electoral juggernaut has been halted. On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the 25th in a ceremony in Bengaluru that brought together anti- (anti-BJP) regional and Opposition parties on a single platform ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I had said after the Uttar Pradesh election results came out that my aim is to tie the Ashwamedha horse of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah (BJP President). Today, both Congress and JD(S), together, have tied their Ashwamedha horse in Karnataka," said Kumaraswamy, adding, "Probably, in the days to come, Amit Shah has to go to Narendra Modi with lifeless Ashwamedha horse, as we have tied their horse."

The swearing-in ceremony, which also saw Congress' sworn in as Karnataka deputy chief minister, showcased rare scenes of bonhomie between United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Nationalist Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India Member of Parliament D Raja, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav, and former Union minister Sharad Yadav.

The BJP, for its part, decided to abstain from attending the swearing-in ceremony despite seven of its leaders, including former chief ministers Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and S M Krishna, Union minister Ananth Kumar, and officiating Assembly Speaker K G Bopaiah, being invited. The BJP emerged as the single largest party after the May 12 Assembly elections and had formed a government with B S Yeddyurappa as the chief minister that lasted for all of three days. Yeddyurappa said they were boycotting the event as BJP was observing a "black day" across the state.

Here are the top ten developments regarding government formation in Karnataka and Kumaraswamy taking oath as chief minister:

1) Kumaraswamy says Congress, have buried the hatchet to work together: Kumaraswamy allayed fears over the working and stability of the Congress- coalition government. "I would like to convey to the people of Karnataka that they need not worry about the survival or duration of our government even after the trust vote as we ( and Congress) have buried the hatchet to work for the state's development as alliance partners," the chief minister said.

2) Kumaraswamy says Cong, JD(S) will work for farmers, women, and youth: Kumaraswamy said that he was ready to shoulder the responsibility for the socio-economic development of Karnataka. "... Both parties are committed to providing an efficient administration for public welfare, especially of farmers, women, youths and senior citizens," he said.

3) Kumaraswamy govt to face floor test tomorrow: Kumaraswamy will take the floor test in the Assembly on Friday to prove that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka enjoys a majority in the House. "I will take the floor test on Friday to prove that our coalition government has a majority in the Assembly," Kumaraswamy told reporters after taking oath as chief minister.



4) Kumaraswamy says allied with Cong in 'national interest': Kumaraswamy called himself a "child of circumstances", adding that he had decided to join hands with the Congress on the advice of several political leaders in the "national interest". He was speaking in reference to what he had said before the election: That if no party achieved a majority, he would sit in the Opposition and would not reach an understanding with any party.

5) Dissent in Congress pacified: News of dissent had come from the Congress camp earlier, with reports that senior leader D K Shivakumar, who had played a crucial role in uniting the two parties, and his brother, D K Suresh, were restive over not being considered for the post of deputy chief minister. However, Shivakumar denied this and was present with other Congress seniors on the dais at the swearing-in ceremony.

According to sources, All India Congress Committee secretary in charge of the state, K C Venugopal, pacified the brothers, reportedly promising to make Shivakumar president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.



6) Modi rings up Kumaraswamy, assures him of good relationship for development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Kumaraswamy and assured him of a good relationship between the two regarding Karnataka's development issues, an official statement said. Reciprocating Modi's gesture, Kumaraswamy expressed willingness to maintain a good relationship with the Prime Minister on development issues pertaining to the state.

7) CPI-M says electoral tactics alone cannot defeat BJP: While the aftermath has seen renewed Opposition unity against the BJP, the CPI-M has said that it would be wrong to underestimate the pan-India strength of the saffron party and to think that electoral tactics alone would be enough to defeat it. The CPI-M organ "People's Democracy" said in an editorial, "It is the struggles which have developed on economic and social issues which are undercutting the support garnered by the BJP."



8) BJP says Congress energetic in Goa due to 'unfair' Karnataka triumph: The BJP in Goa on Wednesday said that the Congress rejuvenation in the coastal state was due to its assumption of power in Karnataka by "unfair" means.

Addressing a press conference in Margao town in South Goa, BJP spokesperson Subhash Phaldessai also said that the Goa Congress' public outreach initiative 'Jana Gana Mana' was aimed at creating confusion among the minds of Goans. "The Congress in Goa appears to have been encouraged after the party installed a (coalition) government in Karnataka by unfair means," Phaldessai said.



9) Mamata, Chandrababu vow to strengthen unity among regional parties: Ahead of Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu said that their participation was to strengthen the coming together of regional parties, adding that they would not allow any obstacles to come in the way of these efforts. "In future, we will work together to protect and promote national interests. We are here to strengthen all the regional parties," Naidu said.





10) Opposition, regional leaders send message of unified front to BJP: The show of strength and unity by a galaxy of Opposition leaders and regional satraps at Kumaraswamy's swearing-in is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of the formation of a broad-based front to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.