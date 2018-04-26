In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly election on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and party workers in the poll-bound state through the PM Modi, during the interaction, encouraged those engaged in the Assembly poll campaign in Karnataka and also provided guidance to senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs.

Meanwhile, Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the victimes of the deadly school van-train collision that took place early this morning in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi ensured that the Uttar Pradesh government and railway department would take appropriate action.

As the Prime Minister began speaking, he fostered the three-pronged agendas of BJP -- development, fast-paced development and all-round development. Modi also raised the issue of caste and religion-based politics, as he said: “Development is not an issue for those who dwell on caste-based politics; they give a lollipop of fake promises to a particular community and then do same with another community in next elections. If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections”, reported ANI.

Here are the top highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with party colleagues via and other developments before the upcoming May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections :

1. Modi pitches for development over politics: While interacting with the Karnataka faction of the BJP, PM Modi expressed that with full-preparedness and ardent will to contest the elections, the BJP will run the government with priority to development over politics. "BJP has given precedence to development over politics. With this in focus, we fight elections, run the government. I know earlier government used to avoid talking about development because it is measurable. You have to fight lies, manipulation. In such times, workers must not get frazzled. We have moved forward on the issues important to us," the Prime Minister said.

2. BJP government has no policy paralysis, needs to connect with every voter: The Prime Minister, during his address through the NaMo app, also clarified that there is no policy paralysis with the BJP government. With a request to every BJP party worker (karyakarta) to reach out to each and every voter, the Prime Minister said, "I'm also a Kannadiga, consider that and move forward. I will also work in the same spirit, according to the ANI report.

3. 'Congress not in favour of development in Karnataka, does caste-based politics': With an aim to target the Congress party, ruling the poll-bound state of Karnataka, PM Modi accused the Siddaramaiah-led regime of not focusing on development, but only concentrating on division. He alleged that opposition parties have been indulging in caste-based politics and has resorted to rampant lying after a series of defeats in elections. "We know other political parties hesitate to talk on development because development can be quantified. This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model," Modi said.

Progress in infrastructural development in Karnataka, UPA Vs NDA: As he continued his virtual interaction, the Prime Minister further added that, "In Karnataka, after we came to power, Rs 170 billion (17,000 crore) was granted to the state to construct national highways. During UPA rule, they did not construct even 1,000 kilometers of road. But we did more than 1,500 kilometers of road. People talk about climate change and global warming. During Congress rule, in four years, 2,000 MW of renewable energy was generated. In these four years, we have doubled the work to 7,800 MW. Even solar energy, it'll help the poorest of the poor. In Karnataka, the government did not tap solar energy," he continued, reported the ANI.

5. Sabka saath, sabkavikas, chants Modi: With the emphasis on the importance of the mantra that the saffron party follows, “Sabka saath, sabkavikas”, the Prime Minister said, I have seen Karnataka has made up its mind on development. Now, that people have seen that the Congress is going to lose; people have started talking about a "hung" Assembly. They are spreading lies there will be no clear majority. It is their conspiracy to dissuade voters from casting their vote”.

6. PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Karnataka from May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the BJP campaign in full force for the Karnataka Assembly polls and will address over 15 to 20 rallies in the southern state starting from Udupi on May 1 , where he will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt and will later address a massive public rally, said an IANS report.

7. Rahul Gandhi to re-visit Karnataka to release election manifesto: On Thursday, Congress President will begin his two-day seventh leg of campaigning in Karnataka to release his party's manifesto as an all-encompassing document in the presence of senior leaders like (Karnataka in-charge) K C Venugopal and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Tomorrow, Gandhi will address public meetings in Bantwal and Gonikoppal towns in Dakshina Kannada district. earlier visited Karnataka on April 7-8 for campaigning.

8. Congress taunts Modi government for protecting the 'Ballary gang': The Congress party, earlier on April 24, had taunted the Narendra Modi government for letting off Karnataka's infamous Reddy mining brothers and fielding three of them for the May 12 state assembly elections. Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of betraying the Karnataka voters and protecting the Reddy brothers.

9. Congress’ high-command to decide if Siddaramaiah will remain CM: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had clarified that the party high command would decide the chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Karnataka. He said he is hopeful of incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being chosen as the party's candidate.

10. BJP vows to end Congress' political violence in Karnataka: Accusing the ruling Congress of fuelling political violence in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had vowed to end the menace if the BJP wins the state assembly elections to be conducted on May 12. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting from all the 224 assembly segments across the state to return to power after it lost to the Congress in the May 2013 elections.