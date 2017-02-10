TRENDING ON BS
Opposition resorting to desperate measures to come to power: Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh will witness the first phase of seven-phase polling on Saturday

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: PTI

Lashing out at both of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political rivals in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dubbed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as parties resorting to 'desperate' measures to come to power.

"Out of desperation, the BSP has gone to the limit of appealing for votes on a communal basis," Rajnath Singh told media.

"It was the desperation of the SP which made it get into an alliance with the Congress. The SP has accepted that it is now weak. That is why it allied with a party like the Congress," he added.

Drawing a mathematical analogy, Singh said the SP-Congress alliance will be considered as null only because adding two minuses leads to a minus only.

"SP and Congress alliance is an opportunist one, but the blunder here is that a minus added with another minus is equal to minus only," he said.

Highlighting the utter disorder going on in the state, Singh said law and order is in shambles and that the state has the maximum crime rate across the entire country.

"The Akhilesh-led government has failed to bring in development and good governance," Singh said.

Asserting that the BJP is the only political party to have changed the shape of Indian politics, Singh assured that the saffron party will secure absolute majority in the state.

"BJP will secure an absolute majority in UP," he said.

Uttar Pradesh will witness the first phase of seven-phase polling on Saturday (February 11).

