PM Modi continues BJP blitz in Gujarat today: Here's what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday continue the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Gujarat campaign blitz with a rally in Bhuj . This will be followed by several public meetings in Kutch, Jasdan, Dhari, and Kamrej.

PM Modi is expected to attend at least 20 public meetings and rallies in the next 15 days ahead of the Assembly polls to be held on December 9 and 14.

During this current leg of his party's poll campaign, the Prime Minister will visit poll-bound Gujarat on November 27 and 29

Here are the things to look out for during PM Modi's Gujarat visit:

1) On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Kutch and Saurashtra region to address four public meetings ahead of the December 9 and 14 elections.

2) He will arrive in Bhuj on Monday morning to address a public gathering at R R Lalan College's ground at around 9 am.



Tomorrow I begin my rallies across Gujarat. My first rally will be in Bhuj, Kutch. This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2017 "Tomorrow I begin my rallies across Gujarat. My first rally will be in Bhuj, Kutch. This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefited all sections of society," Modi tweeted on Sunday.

3) Thereafter, he will visit Saurashtra region's Jasdan and address a public meeting at Vichhiya Road at 11 am.



Tomorrow I would address rallies in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej. Guided by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ we are committed to taking Gujarat to even new heights of growth and building on the good work done in the last two decades in the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2017 "Tomorrow I would address rallies in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej. Guided by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' we are committed to taking Gujarat to even new heights of growth and building on the good work done in the last two decades in the state," Modi wrote on Twitter.

4) At around 1 pm, he will visit Chalala and address a public gathering at the Gayatri Mandir Maidan on the Chalala-Dhari Road.

5) His last public address will be at Kadodra Aankdamukhi Hanumanji Mandir at around 3 pm, after which he will fly back to Delhi. He will return to the state on Wednesday.

6) During his one-day visit to the state, PM Modi will go to the Mata no Madh village in Kutch and seek blessings at the temple dedicated to Ashapura Mata there.





On reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will first go to Mata no Madh in Kutch and seek the blessings of Ashapura Mata. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2017 "On reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will first go to Mata no Madh in Kutch and seek the blessings of Ashapura Mata," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.



#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi met locals outside Ashapura Mata temple in Gujarat's Kutch pic.twitter.com/gotKjaUUka — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

7) Gujarat has a total number of 182 Assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.

8) Ahead of PM Modi's visit, on Sunday, led by party chief Amit Shah and several Cabinet ministers, BJP workers across poll-bound Gujarat made the most of the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast to reach out to voters.



As reported earlier, taking a cue from the PM's address, BJP leaders attacked the Congress for allegedly being soft on terrorism and terrorists. The Congress social media team responded by pointing out it was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government who had escorted 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to Kandahar.

9) BJP workers either listened to the broadcast on radio, or at some places put up screens to watch its televised version on state broadcaster Doordarshan. The BJP grabbed the opportunity of turning the event into a campaign, targeting a Congress youth team meme that ridiculed the PM's antecedents of being a tea seller. It had asked its workers to listen to the broadcast over tea — 'Mann Ki Baat chai ke saath' — in all of the 50,000 polling booths in the state.

10) Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday that the BJP would win the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election convincingly.

"It is clear that BJP will win more seats than ever in the upcoming election. Gujarat is a developed region. It has risen above caste politics. It will never go back that path," Jaitley told ANI.