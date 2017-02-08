Rahul Gandhi draws from UPA to present his UP agenda

Vice President drew heavily from the achievements of the party-led II government at the Centre to present his vision for development of Uttar Pradesh, the home state of the Gandhis.

The poll manifesto, released in Lucknow, mentioned key welfare schemes and laws passed during the I and II like MGNREGA, national Food Security Bill, Land Acquisition Act and a law to protect women brought in by the previous government at the Centre.

As chairperson of UPA, Chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul were the key figures behind these flagship schemes now being promised to the UP voters.

Rahul also showed his broader vision for the Samajwadi Party- alliance as the grand old party's poll manifesto made promises on behalf of both the parties.

In contrast, the SP poll manifesto released on January 22 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav did not mention the

On the lines of flagship rural job scheme MGNREGA, the party promised to enact a state law guaranteeing at least 150 days of employment for the poor.

Noting that the strongest law for the protection of women was passed by the II government, the party said it will work to ensure that this law is implemented effectively against anyone guilty of atrocities and crimes against women in the state.

Targeting women who constitute half the electorate, the said it will ensure that there is 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayat elections.

The Land Acquisition Act passed by the II will be implemented effectively in UP, said the document aiming to protect the farmers. The state government will press the Centre to waive off their loans and half their power bills.

Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had failed to implement the ambitious national Food Security Bill passed by II, the document said the coalition government will ensure that all families receive their statutorily guaranteed entitlement of 35 kg per family.

A new law on hate crimes to provide enhanced punishment against those who seek to create tensions on the basis of caste, gender or religion is also on the list of promises in the manifesto which cautions the voters against the divisive politics of the BJP.

Providing employment and education is big on the agenda with the party promising free school education for every girl child and bicycles (SP poll symbol) for girls from class IX to XII.

A separate cell will be created within the Chief Minister's Office to focus on creation of job opportunities and incentives to businesses to provide jobs to the people. In addition, the special cell shall also provide support to service industries such as software and all IT enabled services, trade, distribution, transport, telecommunications, finance and tourism.

While there would be thrust on more recruitments in the police, the force would also be reformed with an ombudsman to look after police oppression.

Promising to build more power plants, the party said road connectivity will be improved through the Ganga Highway and important educational and industrial hubs from Garh to Gorakhpur on the northern bank of the river Ganga.

Further, the manifesto promised to re-energise the small industries, health care and welfare system to develop UP.