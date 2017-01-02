After SBI's 90 bps move, more banks slash lending rates

-
|Bank
|1-year MCLR ( new in %)
|1-year MCLR (old in %)
|State Bank of India
|8
|8.90
|IDBI Bank
|9.15
|9.30
|Union Bank
|8.65
|9.30
|State Bank of Travancore
|9.2
|9.45
|Punjab National Bank
|8.45
|9.15
|Indian Overseas Bank
|9.15
|9.50
|Dena Bank
|8.55
|9.30
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|9.00
|9.20
