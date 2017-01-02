After SBI's 90 bps move, more banks slash lending rates

A day after country’s largest lender-State Bank of India revised it benchmark lending rate, several other lenders have followed suit. Several banks including Dena Bank, among others have slashed their rates today and many other lenders are expected to follow suit.

This reduction in follows the pile up in deposits that the banks have witnessed post demonetisation. As per the RBI data, Rs 12.4 lakh crore have been deposited with banks till December 10.