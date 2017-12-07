Banks get level-playing field in ECB refinance

They can refinance ECBs
of AAA-rated companies as well as Navratna and Maharatna public sector undertakings, by raising fresh ECBs, the RBI
said in a statement on developmental and regulatory policies.
"The decision in allowing subsidiaries of Indian banks
abroad to refinance AAA-rated corporates will provide a fair and just opportunity to Indian banks
to book and retain good quality assets," State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
Currently, Indian corporates are permitted to refinance their existing ECBs
at a lower all-in-cost. The overseas branches/subsidiaries of Indian banks
are, however, not permitted to extend such refinance.
In order to provide a level-playing field, it has been decided, in consultation with the government, to permit the overseas branches/subsidiaries of Indian banks
to refinance ECBs.
The revised guidelines will be issued within a week, the central bank said.
