Banks' asset quality to improve after FY18: Icra
Business Standard

Banks to take a haircut for insolvency of non-performing assets

49 indebted firms have debt of Rs 2.8 lakh cr, backed by Rs 1.67 lakh cr of fixed assets

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Banks may have to accept huge haircuts if they sell assets of financially stressed firms under insolvency provisions because a significant part of the loans on the books of the most indebted firms are not backed by tangible fixed assets.  Many of these firms used only a part of bank loans to create assets, while the rest was used to fund working capital or cash losses, which cannot be recovered in a fire-sale of assets. In all, the debt exceeded fixed assets for 49 of the 85 most indebted firms in 2016-17. In 2015-16, 42 of the 67 most indebted firms were in this situation. ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
