BS Poll: Majority see rate cut by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy could be a close call, as the case for a rate cut or pause are equally strong. Indeed, most of the 17 economists polled by Business Standard were hesitant to give a clear call on the possible policy outcome. While six economists expected RBI to pause on Wednesday, 11 said the chances of RBI cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) were a bit on the higher side. One basis point is equal to one one-hundredth of one percentage point (0.01 per cent). In the December 7 policy last year, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?