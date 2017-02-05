BS Poll: Majority see rate cut by RBI

11 of 17 economists say 25 bps reduction possible on Feb 8

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy could be a close call, as the case for a rate cut or pause are equally strong. Indeed, most of the 17 economists polled by Business Standard were hesitant to give a clear call on the possible policy outcome. While six economists expected RBI to pause on Wednesday, 11 said the chances of RBI cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) were a bit on the higher side. One basis point is equal to one one-hundredth of one percentage point (0.01 per cent). In the December 7 policy last year, the ...

