Dena Bank to face RBI heat as it reports loss for two consecutive years

Public sector lender is heading for (PCA) on reporting net loss for the second financial year (FY) in a row.



Bank's net loss for the year ended March 2017 narrowed to Rs 836 crore from Rs 935 crore in FY16.

However, its net loss widened to Rs 575 crore in the fourth quarter (Q) of FY17 from Rs 326 crore in Q4 of FY16 because of fall in net interest income and rise in provisions for

Under PCA, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can clamp down on business activities including curbing lending and branch expansion operations. This will be done to bring ailing bank on a recovery path.

Ashwani Kumar, chairman and managing director, said they (RBI) will put the restriction on lending.

The bank will not open new branches in FY18 and also rationalise branches in the nationwide network. The Mumbai-based public sector lender had 1,874 branches at the end of FY17, up from 1,846 branches earlier.

The bank would also not increase headcount in the current FY. There may be replacements for those employees who are retiring on superannuation, Ashwani Kumar said.

It was one of the 10 public sector chosen by the government to present medium term turn-around plans before it commits capital to them.

Its stock closed lower by five per cent at Rs 44 per share on

Its net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter shrunk from Rs 625 crore in January-March 2016 from Rs 450 crore.

The provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 972 crore in Q4 of FY17 from Rs 900 crore in Q4 of FY16.

The Gross rose to 16.77 per cent (Rs 12,618 crore) till the end of March 2017 from 9.98 per cent (Rs 8,560 crore) at the end of March 2016.

Besides net loss, 10.66 per cent net at the end of FY17 also triggered

The board has given nod to up to Rs 1,800 crore through issuance of shares to the government on preferential basis and routes like Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The Ratio stood at 11.39 per cent with tier I of 9.05 per cent at the end of March 2017.