High bank charges hurt voters, too

The recent campaign against an indiscriminate increase in bank charges and unfair loan pricing by banks has generated more than 200,000 signatures but has elicited very little response from either the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the government. This is mostly because the government is following the regulator’s lead in this regard of studiously ignoring the issue till enough pressure is built, and then, making some token concessions that do not solve the issue in any manner. Here is a gist of the arguments that the government must have heard about why this is an unimportant issue ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?