HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for India operations. He will take charge on December 1 and will be succeeding Stuart Milne, who has held the position for five years.

Rikhye joined the bank in 1989 and is currently the head of international markets, Asia Pacific.

During his tenure with HSBC, Rikhye has worked across various divisions, including corporate banking in Taiwan, institutional fund services in Hong Kong and head of securities services for the Middle East and North Africa, based in the United Arab Emirates.

Peter Wong, deputy chairman and chief executive of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, said: “Jayant brings with him a vast experience of leading international banking operations in Asia. I am confident he will be able to take the bank’s India operations to the next level of development. I would like to thank Stuart for his significant contribution during his five years in India.”

Milne will take a three-month sabbatical from the beginning of January 2018 and his next role at will be announced in due course.