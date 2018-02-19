I-T dept attaches 7 properties of Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali group in Mumbai

The Income Department on Monday attached seven properties of the and its promoter in in connection with a evasion probe against them. The department issued an order for provisional attachment of flats and buildings of these entities, which are located in the Opera House, Bandra, Andheri, Wadala and Walkeshwar Road areas of the capital, under the provisions of the Income Act, 1961. I-T sources said while four of these attached assets were in the name of Gitanjali Gems Limited, two were in the name of and one in the name of Gili India Limited. They said the action was taken to "recover outstanding demands". The department, on February 17, had similarly attached 9 accounts of the and Choksi. The I-T department had also attached 29 properties and 105 accounts of and his family last week. The department had also slapped charges of the new anti-Black Money Act against Modi for allegedly holding an illegal asset abroad (Singapore). Under the new anti-black money law, cases of overseas illegal assets, which till recently were probed under the regular and civil Income Act of 1961, attract a steep 120 per cent and penalty on undisclosed foreign assets and income besides carrying a jail term of up to 10 years. ED(Enforcement Directorate) officials conduct raid at a Nakshatra store in connection with multi-crore Punjab National scam (Photo: PTI) The taxman also filed a charge sheet against Modi before a special court in last week under sections 276 C (1) (wilful attempt to evade tax), 277 A (false statement in verification), 278 B (offences by companies) and 278 E (presumption as to culpable mental state) of the Income Act. The court will take up the case on February 27. "These attachments have been made keeping in view the huge demand which is likely to be raised in the assessment proceedings which are underway in the case of Nirav Modi, his family members and group concerns," an I-T report had said. The department had first raided Modi in January last year on charges of alleged evasion and had also surveyed Choksi's businesses. Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after it recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB, that they allegedly cheated the nationalised to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe this case.