ATM cash crunch: Inactive point of sale terminals to be redeployed

A large chunk of (PoS) terminals set up after are inactive and need to be redeployed, industry players have said.

The Indian government set a target for of deploying an additional one million terminals after Following this, the number of terminals went up from 1.5 million in the pre- period to over three million in February 2018, according to

However, monthly transactions, both in terms of volume as well as value, are roughly at the level of the pre- era. Barring the spike in December 2016 due to note ban, transactions have remained stagnant in the 14 months since then.

“After note ban, set up terminals in a rush. There were a lot of merchants who did not require terminals. These merchants did not know what to do with the terminals and returned them,” said Dewang Neralla, CEO, Atom Technologies, a leading payments service provider.

“Post-demonetisation, had deployed terminals as they had strict targets to meet. But post April 2017, started analysing the profitability of these terminals having realised that a lot of them were inactive," said Avinash Luthria, business head-financial processing & licensing at Worldline Global, South Asia & Middle East.

The number of terminals deployed has also stagnated since April 2017 as confirmed by and industry experts, due to inactivity of existing machines. But transactions are expected to pick up as undertake strategic deployment of machines.

Luthria said the segment is witnessing a period of slower transactions, which will rationalise once the redeployment process is complete. Neralla said the demand for terminals was increasing from a new set of merchants.

The government had earlier waived the merchant discount rate, the charge for transactions, up to Rs 2000 on debit cards. Neralla said this would give further boost to transactions.

While the pick-up in transactions has been low in rural areas, the rural population uses these terminals as a mini-ATMs, Neralla said. The State Bank of India (SBI) has also urged customers to withdraw cash using the Cash at feature.



According to RBI guidelines, customers can withdraw Rs 1,000 in Tier-I and -II cities, while Rs 2,000 can be withdrawn in Tier-III to Tier-VI cities per day per card. Currently, SBI won’t charge any fee for the cash withdrawals.