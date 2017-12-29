IOB sells Bhushan Steel account to SSG Capital at 40% write-off

State-owned (IOB) has sold its Steel account to with write off amounting to less than 40 per cent of debt.

Sources in say the process should be complete by this weekend. was the largest bidder with Rs 376 crore. Other bidders, mainly asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), included Edelweiss, J M Financial and

Without disclosing the number, an source said over 60 per cent was recovered and this would help strengthen the balance sheet. The lender's exposure to was Rs 650-700 crore.

In the recent past, the bank has been in the process of reducing its high level of (NPAs). In September, it sold bad debt exposure of Rs 1,600 crore in Essar Steel to ARC at a 50 per cent discount to the book value.

The bank's gross at September-end were Rs 34,709 crore, about 22.7 per cent of the total, as against Rs 35,453 crore or 23.6 per cent at end-June. Recovery during April-September, the first half of this financial year, was Rs 6,750 crore, as against Rs 3,535 crore a year before. Recovery was higher than the slippages during the period.

Net NPA was contained at Rs 18,950 crore, a ratio of 13.86 per cent as on end-September, as against Rs 20,765 crore and 14.3 per cent a year before. The provision coverage ratio improved to 55.88 per cent as on end-September, from 50.19 per cent a year before.