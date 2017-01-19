Job alert: RBI hiring cyber security experts, applications close on Feb 7

The Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) is strengthening its information technology (IT) and cyber security
cell. It
is in the process of hiring
specialists for the four divisions of its new unit- cyber security, systems audit, research & innovation, project management and administration.
On Wednesday, it
offered the jobs through an advertisement on its website. Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT) was set up in May last year as a separate subsidiary of the central bank.
This is the first time a mass hiring
drive is being initiated. The final date for applying is February 7.
Headed by Nandkumar Sarvade- a retired officer of the Indian Police Service with expertise on bank frauds and terrorism, ReBIT
would take charge of the IT
requirements, including cyber security
needs, of RBI
and the entities it
regulates.
The cell was formed close on the heels of international hacker groups siphoning off millions of dollars from the central bank of Bangladesh.
As the country is gradually shifting towards a digital ecosystem, there is a growing concern regarding the banking system facing threat from similar cyber attacks.
According to the advertisement posted on the RBI
website, ReBIT
is mandated to focus on "IT
and cyber security
(including related research) of the financial sector and assist in IT
systems audit and assessment of RBI-regulated entities; and advise, implement and manage internal or system-wide IT
projects (both existing and new) of the Reserve Bank, as mutually decided between the Reserve Bank and ReBIT."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU