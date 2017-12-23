Dismissing rumours, both the government
and the Reserve Bank
on Friday said there was no question of closure of any public sector bank.
The decision of the Reserve Bank
to initiate a 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against large state-owned lender Bank
of India
led to rumours that the government
may close down some banks.
The RBI
in a statement said that it has come across some "misinformed communication" circulating in some section of media, including social media, about closure of some public sector banks
in the wake of their being placed under the PCA.
The government
too dismissed such rumours saying that on the contrary it is planning to strengthen the state-owned banks.
"No question of closing down any Bank. Government
is strengthening PSBs by 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan. Do not believe rumour mongers. Recap, Reforms roadmap for PSBs firmly on track," said financial services
Secretary Rajeev Kumar
in a tweet.
The RBI, on its part, clarified that "the PCA framework is not intended to constrain normal operations of the banks
for the general public".
The central bank
had issued a similar clarification in June also.
It emphasised that the PCA framework has been in operation since December 2002 and the guidelines issued on April 13, 2017 are only a revised version of the earlier framework.
The RBI
said that under its supervisory framework, it uses various measures/tools
to maintain sound financial health of banks.
"PCA framework is one of such supervisory tools, which involves monitoring of certain performance indicators of the banks
as an early warning exercise and is initiated once such thresholds as relating to capital, asset quality etc. are breached," it said.
The objective is to facilitate the banks
to take corrective measures including those prescribed by the RBI, in a timely manner, in order to restore their financial health.
The framework also provides an opportunity to the RBI
to pay focused attention on such banks
by engaging with the management more closely in those areas.
"The PCA framework is, thus, intended to encourage banks
to eschew certain riskier activities and focus on conserving capital so that their balance sheets can become stronger," the RBI
added.
