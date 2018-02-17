NPCI allays Paytm's fears, says WhatsApp Pay still an experiment

In an effort to cool flying tempers in the Indian fintech world over the proposed entry of in the digital payments space, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that Pay was still in testing stage and the final product would follow set guidelines. Waging an all-out war against Pay, mobile wallet major Paytm’s founder has alleged that Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, was killing the “open UPI system with its custom close garden implementation”. Sharma had said that the chat major was not following the mandatory two-factor authentication process to make online and mobile payments safe, as it does not require any password to enter the app. The move might put users at risk when they integrate their with bank accounts. The NCPI said on Friday that it had given its consent for the roll-out of beta with limited user base of a million and low per transaction limit. “Four will join the multi-bank model in phases (in the coming weeks) and the full-feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful. Multi-bank model offers advantages such as transaction load distribution between and helps integrate popular apps easily with BHIM UPI,” it said in a statement. It further said that broad principles for interoperability like ability to send and receive money through any ID, intent and collect call and read and generate BHIM/ are required in a final app. “Only BHIM UPI-enabled apps that fulfill such principles will be permissible for full-scale public launch. We work towards providing seamless experience to users of platform and recognise the contribution of member and non-bank entities to reach to this level,” the said. In the official statement, however, it did not talk about whether or not Pay would have two-factor authentication and whether it would send SMS alerts on every transaction. Paytm, reacting to the statement, pointed this out. “We welcome this statement by the It addresses the concerns of interoperability violation that we had raised.

It also clarifies that the trial has been restricted to a million users, though we feel that a product with the stated violations could have been tried out amongst a much smaller base. We are still concerned that this statement is silent on the critical issue of safety of a financial transaction through UPI, where consumers need to mandatorily sign-in with a username and password. This violation is fundamental and very serious. must implement login and password like all other apps. This statement is also silent on other issues such as the requirement to send SMS notifications for every UPI transaction,” it said.