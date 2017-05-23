RBI defies Supreme Court order, refuses to disclose list of loan defaulters

In 2015, court stated that RBI is supposed to make this information public

The Reserve of (RBI) has refused to make public the list of loan defaulters with public sector despite an order of the Supreme in 2015 to make this information public.



The case relates to an application filed by activist who had sought to know the list of people who had defaulted in the loan of Rs one crore and above.



According to the government, gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the public sector stood at Rs 6.06 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016.



had denied information citing clauses of economic interests of the state, the commercial confidence and information held in fiduciary capacity.



It had also cited the provisions of Section 45-E of the Act, 1934 which prohibits disclosure of credit information.



On December 16, 2015 the apex had clearly rejected these arguments of the RBI, in a matter filed by another applicant, and ordered disclosure of defaulters' list, upholding a Central Information Commission (CIC) order.



Still, the Bankers' cited same arguments to deny information to Agrawal, who escalated the matter to the CIC.



During the hearing, also said the Supreme is hearing a matter in which reports have been sought in a sealed envelop and hence any decision should be avoided.



A two-member CIC bench gave reprieve to the as it agreed to not pass any order till the pending matter, where disclosure of defaulters having dues of over Rs 500 crore towards the banks, was decided by the apex



The bench, comprising Information Commissioners Manjula Prasher and Sudhir Bhargava, did not accept Agarwal's plea that a case was already decided by the Supreme in which clear directives have been given and is a law of land, and not a pending case.



In 2015, apex had stated that is supposed to uphold public interest and not the interest of individual



The is clearly not in any fiduciary relationship with any bank, it had said.



"The has a statutory duty to uphold the interest of the public at large, the depositors, the country's economy and banking sector," it had said while directing the to disclose the list of defaulters.



The had said that the is duty bound to comply with the provisions of the Act.



"The baseless and unsubstantiated argument of that the disclosure would hurt economic interest of the country is totally misconceived," the had said.



The apex had said facts reveal that were trying to cover up their underhand actions, they are even more liable to be subjected to public scrutiny.



It had passed the order of disclosure after hearing arguments of which had sought refuge under Section 45E of Reserve of Act, 1934 which says disclosure of any information relating to credit information submitted by banking company is confidential.



It had said the Act, 2005 is a general provision which cannot override specific provisions relating to confidentiality in earlier legislation in accordance with the principle that where there are general words in a later statute it cannot be held that the earlier statutes are repealed altered or discarded.



Rejecting these arguments, the apex had ordered the disclosure of information relating to loan default and other such details sought by various applicants.



Some of these arguments, rejected by the Supreme Court, were put by the before the CIC during the hearing of Agrawal's case.

