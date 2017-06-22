RBI expands overseeing committee membership to five for bad loan resolution

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reconstituted the overseeing committee (OC) mechanism and increased the number of members to five from two earlier.

The panel has mandate to vet restructuring proposals for big ticket stressed loans. Besides taking up casesunder the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets ( ) it would also consider recast proposals for entities with borrowings above Rs 500 crore.

There would be more members in the future, the central bank said.

The new OC will be under the chairmanship of former chief vigilance commissioner Pradeep Kumar. Other members included will be former State Bank of India chairman Janki Ballabh, former Canara Bank Chairman and managing director (CMD) M B N Rao, former L&T Holdings chairman and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) wholetime member Raman was earlier CMD of Canara Bank.

Raman will join the panel from September 7, the RBI said.

Earlier, the two member OC constituted of Pradeep Kumar and The OC in its earlier form was constituted by the Indian Banks’ Association in consultation with the RBI. The reason for enlarging the membership was so that the “OC can constitute requisite benches to deal with the volume of cases referred to it.”

"The five-member OC will work through multiple benches as may be necessary and constituted by the chairman to opine on the cases referred to it by the banks," the Reserve Bank said in a statement on its website.

According to the original mandate, once a plan is cleared by OC, bankers could not be held responsible in the future should a business decision goes wrong. This will protect the bankers from unnecessary hassles by the investigative agencies, which is common now well after the retirement of a banker.

“The reconstituted OC will work with an expanded mandate to review, in addition to cases being restructured under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A), resolution of other cases where the aggregate exposure of the banking sector to the borrowing entity is greater than Rs 500 crore,” it said.