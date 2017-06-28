RBI panel to review Rs 10,000-cr debt soon

Most of these accounts are from the infrastructure, textiles and roads sectors

The overseeing committee (OC) set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clear stressed corporate loans will review six more accounts in the next few days with debt of Rs 10,000 crore under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A). Most of these accounts are from the infrastructure, textiles and roads sectors. The OC has already cleared stressed debt to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore in 12 accounts, including Hindustan Construction and Bombay Rayon, with banks converting loans into equity under the S4A scheme, said a banker asking not to be ...

Dev Chatterjee & Abhijit Lele