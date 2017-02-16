RBI proposes review of MDR charge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that the merchant discount rate ( or charge) on debit card be rationalised on the basis of turnover.

up to Rs 2,000 do not attract a charge but this is to end in March.

The central bank issued draft guidelines on its website that propose the be "on the basis of merchant turnover, rather than the present slab-rate based on transaction value".

Besides, there should be differentiated for the government and QR-code related Also "there is a need to differentiate between acquiring infrastructure involving physical terminals, including mPOS, and digital acceptance infrastructure models such as QR Code".

proposes that where a merchant is willing to pay upfront for the card acceptance infrastructure, the has to be on the lower side.

The draft proposes different categories of merchants, based on the categories proposed in the coming goods and services tax (GST). For example, a merchant with yearly turnover below Rs 20 lakh could be termed small. Other categories such as government transactions, special categories of merchants and all other categories with turnover within the ambit of (turnover above Rs 20 lakh yearly) should be created.

For small merchants, should be not more than 0.4 per cent with physical point of sales infrastructure and 0.3 per cent for digital The same limit for special categories of merchants such as utilities, hospitals or toll collection points.

For large merchants, the could be as much as 0.95 per cent of the transaction amount. For government transactions, 0.5 per cent of those above Rs 2,000, with a cap of Rs 250. For below Rs 2,000, a flat charge up to Rs 10.