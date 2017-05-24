SBI launches national hackathon 'Code For banks'

-
ALSO READMicrosoft announces artificial intelligence-based products and services Machine learning, AI next wave of business for Sophos India This AI-backed personal assistant is all you need to get your work done Intel bets on artificial intelligence, to train 15,000 people in India Qualified humans must not fear bots: Adobe on Artificial Intelligence
-
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has launched a national hackathon for developers, start-ups and students to come up with innovative ideas and solutions for the banking sector.
The hackathon, named 'Code For Bank', will focus on the business value driven by technologies like predictive analytics, fin-tech/blockchain, digital payments, IOT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, BOTS and robotic process automation, the bank said.
In the phase 1, participants can register their ideas during May 20-29 followed by hackathon which will start from June 6, 2017 and ends on June 20, 2017. NIIT Tech ties up with AI firm Arago
IT solutions firm NIIT Technologies today said it will be integrating Arago's artificial intelligence technology on its offering.
"Our partnership with Arago will enable us to deliver a superior automation experience to our customers by bringing in cutting-edge machine reasoning technology optimised by machine learning," its chief executive Arvind Thakur said.
"We are excited to partner with NIIT Technologies and support their clients to improve speed and flexibility in their business and IT Operations," Arago's chief executive Chris Boos said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU