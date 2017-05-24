SBI launches national hackathon 'Code For Banks'

IT solutions firm NIIT Technologies said it will be integrating Arago's AI technology

IT solutions firm NIIT Technologies said it will be integrating Arago's AI technology

(SBI) on Wednesday said it has launched a national hackathon for developers, start-ups and students to come up with innovative ideas and solutions for the banking sector.



The hackathon, named 'Code For Bank', will focus on the business value driven by technologies like predictive analytics, fin-tech/blockchain, digital payments, IOT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, the bank said.



In the phase 1, participants can register their ideas during May 20-29 followed by hackathon which will start from June 6, 2017 and ends on June 20, 2017. NIIT Tech ties up with AI firm Arago



IT solutions firm today said it will be integrating Arago's technology on its offering.



"Our partnership with Arago will enable us to deliver a superior automation experience to our customers by bringing in cutting-edge machine reasoning technology optimised by machine learning," its chief executive Arvind Thakur said.



"We are excited to partner with and support their clients to improve speed and flexibility in their business and IT Operations," Arago's chief executive Chris Boos said.



Press Trust of India