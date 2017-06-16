Steel firms dominate list of RBI's 12 defaulters

Bhushan Steel, Lanco Infratech and Essar Steel the most indebted companies

With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) list of 12 stressed loan cases being resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), bankers are betting on getting better value in troubled steel companies such as Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel. While senior bankers and restructuring advisory professionals said there was heavy concentration of cases from steel and infrastructure sectors, they expect resolution to happen faster in steel. The improvement in demand conditions, better price environment and anti-dumping duty on imports have helped steel companies ...

