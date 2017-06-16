Steel firms dominate list of RBI's 12 defaulters

With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) list of 12 stressed loan cases being resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), bankers are betting on getting better value in troubled steel companies such as Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel. While senior bankers and restructuring advisory professionals said there was heavy concentration of cases from steel and infrastructure sectors, they expect resolution to happen faster in steel. The improvement in demand conditions, better price environment and anti-dumping duty on imports have helped steel companies ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?