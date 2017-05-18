Three years of Modi govt: Banking transformation still in the works

From the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2014, the newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared war on financial exclusion, throwing bankers into a frenzy of activity, and passing on a message that the financial sector - mainly banks - would transform in India. This was quickly followed by a mass pension scheme, a dedicated nodal agency for small and medium enterprises and digitising payment services via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to enhance transparency and improve financial inclusion in India. Three years hence, banks in India are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?