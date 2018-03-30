Videocon loan: ICICI Bank says it gave satisfactory replies to regulators

on Thursday said it had responded satisfactorily to queries from regulators over alleged favours to the in giving loans. Videocon Chairman also denied any impropriety in its transactions with

The bank’s Chairman said, “There have also been questions raised as to whether the regulators reached out to us with queries. I would like to clearly state that we always satisfactorily reply to questions of regulators.” ICICI Bank, however, did not specifically name any regulator.

The bank also declined to elaborate on the details of its responses. “This is privileged information between the regulators and the company, and hence, we cannot share any specific information about this,” Sharma added.

The bank has been accused of and in extending credit to the and its associate,

On Wednesday, the board had come out in support of its and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar, denying reports of her favouring Videocon and NuPower Renewables, whose founder and CEO is Kochhar’s husband.

The bank also clarified that none of NuPower Renewables’s investors were borrowers of

Videocon Chairman Dhoot said, “The has not given any loan to any company or individual related to Kochhar. We exited investments in NuPower within 20 days in January 2009. We also sold our shares in Supreme Energy in 2010.”

He added since then Videocon had no links with the two companies. “We have not received any communication from any government investigating agencies with regard to these transactions. has also not asked any questions,” he said, adding Videocon’s investment in was only about Rs 50,000.