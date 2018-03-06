32 killed as Russian plane crashes in Syria due to technical fault

-
A Russian transport plane crashed on landing at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all 32 on board, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti. There were 26 passengers and 6 crew, the ministry said. "The reason for the crash according to preliminary information could have been a technical fault," the ministry added, saying the plane had not come under fire.
