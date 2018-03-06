JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trade war: Trump faces last-ditch push by aides, allies to thwart tariffs
Business Standard

32 killed as Russian plane crashes in Syria due to technical fault

the plane had not come under fire and the reason for the crash is speculated to be a technical fault

AFP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Russian AN-32
Russian AN-32

A Russian transport plane crashed on landing at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all 32 on board, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti. There were 26 passengers and 6 crew, the ministry said. "The reason for the crash according to preliminary information could have been a technical fault," the ministry added, saying the plane had not come under fire.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements