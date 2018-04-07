Amid Oli's India visit, China hails Nepal's independent foreign policy

today commended Nepal's new government for adopting an independent and balanced policy towards its neighbours.

"China, and are important neighbours to each other. We hope the three sides can work together, have some sound interactions and achieve common development," told a here.

The of the CPN-UML, led by K P and CPN-Maoist Centre, led by Prachanda, had in December secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the historic provincial and parliamentary polls.

Known for his pro- stance, 65-year-old Oli was elected as the He had earlier served as the Nepal's from 2015 to 2016 during which Kathmandu's ties with had strained.

To a question about Oli's assertion to follow independent and balanced foreign policy, Lu said "commend the Nepali government's commitment towards independent foreign policy."



also "support developing friendly and positive relations with its neighbours," Lu added.

Oli, who had publicly criticised for interfering in Nepal's internal matters and accused it of toppling his government, after his sweeping poll victory said his party would forge a partnership with to move forward the country towards the path of economic prosperity.