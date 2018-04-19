Apple, Philip Morris, chip stocks lead Wall Street slide; financials gain

US stocks dropped on Thursday, weighed down by a broad-based decline in from to chipmakers as well as a tumble in consumer staples such as and

A warning from Taiwan (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and an supplier, on soft demand for and on the industry's growth this year sparked a tumble in chip stocks.

Apple's shares also fell 2.3 percent, with analysts telling that TSMC's warning was related to the maker. was the biggest drag on the and the

TSMC's US-listed shares fell 6.3 percent. declined 3.1 percent, falling the most on the Dow. All stocks on the SE index were in the red, with the index itself tumbling 3.9 percent.

The consumer staples sector declined 3.2 percent as plunged 17.4 percent after the tobacco company's weak results and forecast.

was the biggest drag on the and also dragged rival down 7.8 percent.

Also weighing was Procter & Gamble, which dropped 2.5 percent after the Dow component said shrinking retailer inventories and higher commodities and squeezed its margins.

At 11:23 a.m. EDT the was down 57.28 points, or 0.23 percent, at 24,690.79, the 500 was down 15.70 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,692.94 and the Composite was down 53.47 points, or 0.73 percent, at 7,241.77.

Still, not everything was gloomy.

The financial sector was up a healthy 1.1 percent, helped by a jump in and as bounced with 10-year Treasury yields reaching near one-month highs.

AmEx jumped 7.1 percent after the credit card issuer topped Wall Street profit estimates as record investments in card rewards contributed to higher customer spending.

"What's happening in this season is even if you meet, that's not good enough, you've got to beat convincingly," said JJ Kinahan, at in

Of the 52 companies among the 500 that have reported first-quarter earnings through Wednesday, 78.8 percent topped profit expectations, according to data.

Another bright spot was Amazon, which gained 1.6 percent after the said it now has more than 100 million Prime members globally.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the

The index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the recorded 80 new highs and 37 new lows.