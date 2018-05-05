China 'very spoiled' with US trade wins, says Trump after high-stakes meet

US has indicated adopting a tough approach against on trade disputes, as his high-powered delegation headed back home from after talks.

Trump said that he would meet the delegation, led by Steven Mnuchin, today.

Other members of the delegation included Wilbur Ross, US Trade Robert Lighthizer, to the for Economic Policy Larry Kudlow, and to the for Trade and Manufacturing Policy

"Our high-level delegation is on the way back from where they had long meetings with Chinese leaders and business representatives," he said.

"We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for in that they have become very spoiled with US trade wins!" Trump tweeted.

US has a massive trade deficit of about USD 500 billion per annum with China. The has sought a reduction of USD 200 billion in trade deficit, which, according to media reports, China has rejected.

Congressman said Trump and his administration need a comprehensive, long-term strategy in protecting American workers and industries from China's harmful practices.

"China has been cheating the for years, and it's time President Trump steps up and turn his talk into action. China has a long-term economic plan, a 20-year plan, a 30-year plan, a 50-year plan, a 100-year plan," he said.

"We're operating in a 24-hour news cycle and we better have a larger strategy as we start to take on this huge economic force," Ryan said.

Meanwhile, Senator urged Trump to help soybean farmers as China has halted purchase of American soya beans.

"The US must stand up to China's unfair practices. But as I've said before, if the takes action on trade that directly results in economic hardship for certain Americans, it has a responsibility to help those Americans and mitigate the damage it caused," he said.

"In the short-term, the administration should be prepared to take action to help farmers if they are harmed by price collapses related to retaliation. In the longer-term, the administration should help find alternative foreign markets," Grassley said.