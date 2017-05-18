Deutsche Bank wants former bosses to share past misconduct costs

expects former board members to voluntarily pay substantial sums for their role in past misconduct which has tarnished the reputation of Germany's biggest lender, its chairman said on Thursday.

Achleitner told shareholders at Deutsche Bank's annual general meeting that the supervisory board and two committees were discussing the need for personal and collective responsibility and the had sought external legal advice.

"The supervisory board expects that in the coming months, there will be an arrangement which ensures that the individuals involved make a substantial financial contribution," he said, adding that while no decision had yet been reached, discussions were at an advanced stage.

The talks are focusing on why Deutsche Bank's own response was so slow, as well as its involvement in a series of financial scandals, sources told Reuters. Collective responsibility of the board for the company's actions as a whole were at the centre of the talks, rather than personal failure or involvement in individual litigation cases, they added.

Achleitner did not name any individuals, but sources said the supervisory board is in talks with around ten people including former co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, as well as other former board members including Stephan Leithner, Rainer Neske, Henry Ritchotte, and current board member Stuart Lewis.

said Lewis, who currently sits on the bank's board, would not comment. Spokesmen for Jain and Neske said they would not comment. The other former Deutsche top managers did not respond to requests for comment

"We remain underwhelmed by Deutsche's progress on culture," said Hans-Christoph Hirt, head of investor and shareholder advisor Hermes EOS.

Andreas Thomae from fund manager Deka said: "We as investors are noticing the slow cultural change."

If reaches settlements with former executives, it would mark a significant step in efforts to break with a turbulent period in the bank's 147-year history.

transformed itself into a major player on Wall Street over the past two decades, but extravagant bets and poor conduct have resulted in a litigation bill of 15 billion euros ($16.7 billion) since 2009.

And while rivals spent the years after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers cleaning up and finding new business models, was slow to restructure and improve compliance.

REBUILDING IMAGE

The has settled its most painful litigation cases, including alleged manipulation of interest rates and sham equities trading in Russia, which surfaced as late as 2015.

And at the end of last year it finally settled with the US Department of Justice for mis-selling toxic mortgages, agreeing to pay $7.2 billion.

The tried to salvage its reputation with the publication in February of an unprecedented apology in the form of an open letter signed by its CEO John Cryan.

"We will do everything in our power to prevent a repetition of such incidents," Cryan wrote in the letter.

And Deutsche Bank, which Cryan said failed over the last two years to communicate its actions to the public, is now launching a social media campaign to rebuild its image.

"I am firmly convinced that our does a great deal of good," Cryan told shareholders. "People hardly see that any more — indeed, we've forgotten how to see it ourselves."

In another sign of increased communication, granted Germany's top two television stations access to executives for long reports that aired this week.

ZDF broadcast its version, a 45-minute documentary entitled "Inside - Giant with no Future?" on Wednesday and focused in part on the turnover of top management.

Sylvie Matherat, one of the bank's newer board members, said it was getting a much-needed electric shock.