Don't seek material or money, treat us with respect: Pak Army chief to US

is not seeking material or financial help from the US, but must trust and treat it with respect, Army chief General on Wednesday told the US envoy in Islamabad, a day after asked to stop providing safe havens to terrorists.



While announcing America's new and South policy — which calls for greater US troop deployment and Indian involvement in — had hit out at for offering sanctuaries to "agents of chaos."



The David Hale met General at the Army's Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the latter was briefed on the US's new South policy announced by President Trump, according to a statement issued by the (ISPR) — the Pakistani military's media wing."We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations," the US president had said.Responding to the invective, General said: "We are not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US, but trust, understanding and [an] acknowledgement of our contributions."According to the statement, the Army chief highlighted the importance of peace in for and highlighted the efforts made by the country.He added that such efforts were "not [meant] to appease anyone but [were taken] in line with [Pakistan's] national interest and policy," the statement said.General further said that collaboration between all stakeholders in the key to bringing the war in to its logical conclusion, the statement said.Hale said that the US values Pakistan's role in the "War against Terror" and seeks the country's cooperation in resolving the Afghan issue, the statement added.The had similarly briefed Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday on Washington's new policy and statements made by regardingDuring the meeting, Asif had told the envoy that would continue to work with the community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.