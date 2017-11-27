Done more than any '10 month President', US economy booming: Donald Trump

In a yet another gloating bid, United States President boasted about his administration's progress, saying that he has 'the economy booming' and that he has 'possibly done more than any 10 month President.'

"Since the first day I took office, all you hear is the phony Democrat excuse for losing the election, Russia, Russia, Russia. Despite this I have the economy booming and have possibly done more than any 10 month President. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes in the backdrop of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, reported the Hill.

The President's tweet also comes as he returns to Washington after spending his Thanksgiving holiday at the 'winter White House,' Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is expected to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of a possible vote on tax reform this week.

