Earthquake: 6.7-magnitude quake kills 2 in Greece, could trigger Tsunami

Two people were killed today on the Greek island of Kos after a strong 6.7 magnitude quake hit the region, the ANA news agency reported.



The quake caused injury and damage, the agency cited the island's mayor as saying.





Greece's fire service said it had rescued three injured persons from a damaged building.

The chairman of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Mehmet Halis Bilden, warned citizens about incoming aftershocks, and added there were no casualties or major damage in



The European quake agency EMSC said a small tsunami could be caused by the quake, but Turkish broadcasters cited officials saying large waves were more likely.

It struck at 1:31 am (local time), with an epicentre approximately 10.3 kilometers south of Bodrum, and 16.2 kilometers east of Kos.It had a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.''

