Earthquake: 6.7-magnitude quake kills 2 in Greece, could trigger Tsunami

Two people were killed today on the Greek island of Kos after a strong 6.7 magnitude quake hit the region, the ANA news agency reported.
The quake caused injury and damage, the agency cited the island's mayor as saying.
It struck at 1:31 am (local time), with an epicentre approximately 10.3 kilometers south of Bodrum, Turkey and 16.2 kilometers east of Kos.
It had a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.''
The European quake agency EMSC said a small tsunami could be caused by the quake, but Turkish broadcasters cited officials saying large waves were more likely.
