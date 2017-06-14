TRENDING ON BS
UK, France working on anti-terror plan to tackle online extremism,hate
Business Standard

Fire engulfs 27-storey tower in London, 200 firefighters at work

Fire brigade said an evacuation was 'underway', 2 people treated for inhaling smoke

AFP | PTI  |  London 


Photo: Twitter (@LondonFire)

On Wednesday, a massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours, police and fire services said.

The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.



"Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter. Eyewitnesses claimed people are trapped in their homes. An onlooker tweeted a video: 


"Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are currently at the scene. Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries," the Metropolitan Police said.

"Cordons are in place and it is advised that the estate and surrounding area is avoided," it said.

A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16 AM (local time) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

They said an evacuation of the block was "underway" and at least two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The apartment block was built in 1974.

