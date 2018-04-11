Forget your sunglasses, here are contact lenses that adapt to light

The US (FDA) cleared on Tuesday the first to incorporate an additive that automatically darkens the when exposed to bright light.

The Acuvue Oasys with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology are soft indicated for daily use to correct the vision of people with non-diseased eyes who are nearsighted or farsighted and can be used by people with certain degrees of astigmatism, an anomaly of The eye, according to FDA.

"This is the first of its kind to incorporate the that is used in eyeglasses that automatically darken in the sun," said Malvina Eydelman, of Ophthalmic, and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA's Center For Devices and Radiological

The contact photos contain a photochromic additive that adapts the amount of visible light filtered to the eye based on the amount of UV light to which they are exposed, reports

This results in slightly darkened lenses in bright sunlight that automatically return to a regular tint when exposed to normal or dark lighting conditions, FDA said.

FDA reviewed statistical evidence including a clinical study of 24 patients that evaluated daytime and nighttime driving performance while wearing the

The results of the study indicating there was no evidence of concerns with either driving performance or vision while wearing the lenses.

The patients should not sleep in these contact lenses, expose them to water or wear them longer than directed by an eye care professional.

FDA also warns that these contacts should not be used as substitutes for UV protective eyewear.