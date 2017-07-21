Here's how Chester Bennington's death left the Twitter world numb

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

BS Web Team 

World becomes numb as Linkin Park's Chester found dead, in apparent suicide

Chester Bennington, lead singer for rock band Linkin Park, has died and his death is being investigated as a possible suicide, authorities said on Thursday.

Responding to a call, police found Bennington dead Thursday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, Xinhua reported while quoting Brian Elias, chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The death is ironic in a way as it coincided with his good friend and another rock legend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. Chester had recently paid tribute to Cornell, who also committed suicide back in May, by singing Hallelujah.

The singer battled addiction to drugs and alcohol over the years and acknowledged having contemplated suicide as a youth after being sexually molested.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park made seven albums and had hits with songs including In the End and Crawling. Their latest release, One More Light debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.


The song Leave out all the rest with the lyrics When my time comes, forget the wrong that I've done and help me leave behind some reasons to be missed makes more sense now as many fans have posted the lyrics all over social media platforms. 

The twice-married Bennington is survived by six children. 

Here's how the twitter world has reacted to the unlikely demise of the Rock legend:

