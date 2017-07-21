Here's how Chester Bennington's death left the Twitter world numb

Chester Bennington, lead singer for rock band Linkin Park, has died and his death is being investigated as a possible suicide, authorities said on Thursday.



Responding to a call, police found Bennington dead Thursday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, Xinhua reported while quoting Brian Elias, chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The death is ironic in a way as it coincided with his good friend and another rock legend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. Chester had recently paid tribute to Cornell, who also committed suicide back in May, by singing Hallelujah.

The singer battled addiction to drugs and alcohol over the years and acknowledged having contemplated suicide as a youth after being sexually molested.

Founded in 1996, made seven albums and had hits with songs including In the End and Crawling. Their latest release, One More Light debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.



The song Leave out all the rest with the lyrics When my time comes, forget the wrong that I've done and help me leave behind some reasons to be missed makes more sense now as many fans have posted the lyrics all over social media platforms.

The twice-married Bennington is survived by six children.



Here's how the twitter world has reacted to the unlikely demise of the Rock legend:

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

GOD BLESS / 1976-2O17 - Condolences & PRAYERS of STRENGTH & LIGHT To HIM & HIS FAMILY - tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/njP6scTQZG — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us

So sad to hear of Chester Bennington's passing! Grew up listening to Linkin Park! RIP — Kodaline (@Kodaline) July 20, 2017

Cant believe this news about @ChesterBe he influenced so many

Thank you for your music and everything that you have done, you will be missed — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 20, 2017 We're extremely saddened by the loss of Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Such is a huge loss for so many. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 20, 2017