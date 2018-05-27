Hillary Clinton says she wants to be Facebook CEO. Is Zuckerberg listening?

Former US might be willing to swap a life in politics to lead the world's largest company, a media report said.

On being asked by Maura Healey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, which company she would want to be the of, Clinton didn't pause before quickly answering "Facebook", CNET reported on Friday.

"It's the biggest news platform in the world. Most people in our country get their news -- true or not from Facebook," Clinton was quoted as saying.

The former US at on Friday receiving the Radcliffe Medal, which honours people who have "had a transformative impact on society".

is working to win back its users' trust following a series of recent controversies, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from as many as 87 million users were improperly shared with the political consultancy.

In a bid to prevent foreign interference into elections, has also begun labelling all political and issue ads in the US -- including a "Paid for by" disclosure from the advertiser at the top of the advertisement.

Advertisers wanting to run ads with political content in the US will also need to verify their identity and location.