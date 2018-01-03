I too have a 'Nuclear button': Trump warns 'food-starved' North Korea's Kim

United States President has hit back at North Korean leader Jong-un, saying that he too has a button on his desk which was much bigger and powerful than his.

"North Korean Leader Jong Un just stated that the ' Button is on his desk at all times'. Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" said on on Tuesday.

Trump's tweet came days after North Korean leader Jong-un warned the United States that "the button is always on the desk of my office".

"The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our weapons and the button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality," he said, according to a CNN translation of his speech, during his national New Year's address.

He also declared that was "a responsible nation that loves peace" and that "the US cannot wage a war" against it.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, which conducted its largest test in September and fired off a powerful ICBM in late November, have raised concerns worldwide.

has long been trading insults with Jong-un over this issue.

While has referred to Jong-un as "rocket man", his rival had previously called him a "mentally deranged dotard".