Israel's air-defense system intercepts two rockets fired from Gaza strip

Israeli army on Friday intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza strip, while the third rocket fell near the Gaza border.
The Anadolu Agency quoted an Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth as saying that air-raid sirens were sounded in the border communities of Sdot Negev and Shaar Hanegev.
"The Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip," the newspaper reported.
"A third rocket landed on a structure in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel," it added.
No casualties or material damage was reported.
United States President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital has prompted international criticism and sparked protests across the world.
Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites.
However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.
