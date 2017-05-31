Kabul attack: Death toll reaches 90

-
The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.
The centre also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.
The media centre quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country's top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.
The Council strongly condemned the attack, saying that "carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity.
