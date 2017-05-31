TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
Business Standard

Kabul attack: Death toll reaches 90

No group has claimed responsibility for bombing

AP | PTI  |  Kabul 

Security forces are seen in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul (Photo: AP/PTI)
Security forces are seen in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul (Photo: AP/PTI)

The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

The centre also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.



The media centre quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country's top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.

The Council strongly condemned the attack, saying that "carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kabul attack: Death toll reaches 90

No group has claimed responsibility for bombing

No group has claimed responsibility for bombing The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

The centre also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.

The media centre quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country's top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.

The Council strongly condemned the attack, saying that "carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity. image
Business Standard
177 22

Kabul attack: Death toll reaches 90

No group has claimed responsibility for bombing

The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

The centre also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.

The media centre quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country's top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.

The Council strongly condemned the attack, saying that "carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity.

image
Business Standard
177 22