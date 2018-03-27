MP journalist death: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders CBI probe

on Tuesday ordered a (CBI) probe into the death of a Bhind-based

Earlier, Chouhan had assured strict action against the culprit and said, "Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit."

Sandeep Sharma, a with a national news channel, who was probing a possible nexus between the police and sand mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in district on Sunday.

In a chilling CCTV footage that surfaced on Monday morning, Sharma was seen riding a motorcycle when a truck mowed him down.

Sharma had reportedly informed the police in the past about a threat to his life.

Meanwhile, the of the truck which ran over the was arrested by the police on Monday night from

As per the driver, was mowed down while he was trying to save a woman's life.

The police are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused.